PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 21

Headlines

Ebay nears $9bln deal to combine classified ads business with Norway's Adevinta on.ft.com/2OK6YsF

RBS tells majority of staff to work from home until 2021 on.ft.com/2CVM2MY

Oxford coronavirus vaccine shows promise in early trial on.ft.com/2ZMlHtr

Overview

Ebay Inc is nearing a $9 billion agreement to combine its classified advertising business with Norway’s Adevinta ASA in a deal that would give it a significant stake in the European group, five people with knowledge of the matter said.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has told about 50,000 staff that they will continue to work from home until at least 2021, dealing a blow to efforts to encourage people back to offices to help boost the economy.

The coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford university and AstraZeneca Plc has shown promising results in the first phase of its clinical trials.