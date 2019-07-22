PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 22

July 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Philip Hammond confirms he will quit if Boris Johnson becomes PM on.ft.com/2y2ZMzv

BA and Lufthansa suspend Cairo flights citing security on.ft.com/2y21scG

GSK sets out strategy to double drug discovery success on.ft.com/2xYFd7l

Ofcom begins search for new chief executive on.ft.com/2xYFOpB

Overview

Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Sunday that he will resign if Boris Johnson becomes UK prime minister as he refuses to serve a prime minister who accepts the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

British Airways, a unit of IAG and Lufthansa suspended all flights to Cairo on Saturday over security concerns.

Staff at GlaxoSmithKline PLC set out strategy to double drug discovery success, as it seeks to convince investors it can reverse years of underperformance in R&D.

Ofcom begins search for new chief executive to succeed chief executive Sharon White at a time of sweeping change in the sectors it regulates. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Daniel Wallis)