PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 23

Brussels rejects UK’s financial services Brexit plan

Rolls-Royce threatens to end ‘mini-nuke’ project for lack of support

Atos buys Syntel in North America push

Brussels has rejected the United Kingdom’s proposals on how to govern the City of London’s access to the European market after Brexit, saying British Prime Minister Theresa May’s latest financial services plan would rob the EU of its “decision-making autonomy”.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is planning to shut down its project to develop small nuclear reactors if the government does not make a long-term commitment to the technology, including financial support, in the coming months.

Atos SE agreed to acquire Syntel Inc in an all-cash transaction for about $3.57 billion, including net debt, the companies said on Sunday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)