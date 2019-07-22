PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 23

July 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Hancock tries to ease doctors' anger at NHS pension tax trap

Culture secretary says concerns over Huawei future behind 5G delay

Debenhams could enter administration as early as September

Overview

UK health secretary Matt Hancock tries to ease doctors’ anger at NHS pensions rules that have left some senior doctors being forced to pay marginal tax rates of more than 100 percent.

UK culture secretary Jeremy Wright raised concerns over Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s future after the government postponed its decision on whether the Chinese company could participate in next-generation 5G telecoms networks until there was a clearer picture about the impact of measures taken against Huawei by the United States.

Justice Mann in London’s High Court ruled on Monday that a landlord bankrolled by Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct International PLC can expedite a challenge to Debenhams’ restructuring proposals, which could push the retailer into administration as early as September.