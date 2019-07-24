PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 24

July 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK criticises Saudi purchase of newspaper stakes in court on.ft.com/30SPtL2

RBS approaches senior HSBC executive Ian Stuart for top job on.ft.com/30M7Il4

Minister confident of improving UK mobile coverage on.ft.com/30M8azM

Overview

The British government has criticised Saudi investor Sultan Mohamed Abuljadayel’s purchase of large stakes in the companies that publish The Independent and Evening Standard newspapers.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has approached the boss of HSBC Holdings Plc’s UK operations, Ian Stuart, about becoming its next chief executive.

UK culture secretary Jeremy Wright said he was confident of improving mobile phone coverage, adding that the government would strike a deal with telecoms companies to improve phone signals in the countryside.