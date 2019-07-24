PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 24

July 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
UK criticises Saudi purchase of newspaper stakes in court on.ft.com/30SPtL2
RBS approaches senior HSBC executive Ian Stuart for top job on.ft.com/30M7Il4
Minister confident of improving UK mobile coverage on.ft.com/30M8azM
Overview
The British government has criticised Saudi investor Sultan Mohamed Abuljadayel’s purchase of large stakes in the companies that publish The Independent and Evening Standard newspapers.
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has approached the boss of HSBC Holdings Plc’s UK operations, Ian Stuart, about becoming its next chief executive.
UK culture secretary Jeremy Wright said he was confident of improving mobile phone coverage, adding that the government would strike a deal with telecoms companies to improve phone signals in the countryside.
Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien