PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 25

July 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

The European Commission has found evidence that carmakers are already manipulating emissions for new climate rules that take effect in 2020.

Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday said the executive in charge of its film studio, Jason Ropell, plans to leave the company, in what could signal a bigger shift from independent films to commercial projects.

The Trump administration on Tuesday said it will use a Great Depression-era program to pay up to $12 billion to help U.S. farmers weather a growing trade war with China, the European Union and others that the president began. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)