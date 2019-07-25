PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 25

July 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Virgin seeks broadband edge on BT with gigabit speed pledge on.ft.com/32NVJ8y

Metro Bank chairman steps down on.ft.com/32Ro5i0

Sadiq Khan's congestion charge for minicabs 'not discriminatory' on.ft.com/32RoHUQ

Overview

Virgin Media says it will ramp up the speeds available to almost 15 million UK homes to 1Gb-per-second levels by the end of 2021.

Metro Bank Plc said it would start searching for a new chairman to replace co-founder Vernon Hill.

The UK High Court on Wednesday dismissed a legal challenge brought by Independent Workers Union of Great Britain against London Mayor Sadiq Khan over his decision to extend the 11.50 pounds ($14.36) daily charge to minicabs while exempting black cabs. ($1 = 0.8010 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)