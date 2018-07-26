PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 26

July 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Qualcomm to ditch NXP deal in favour of buybacks

on.ft.com/2v97XZw

Ryanair cuts Dublin fleet 20 pct after pilot strikes

on.ft.com/2v2xBiv

Fairfax agrees to buyout offer from Nine Entertainment

on.ft.com/2v56mUu

Overview

Qualcomm Inc said it intends to drop its $44 billion bid for Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors, after failing to win approval from Chinese regulators for what would have been the semiconductor industry’s largest ever takeover.

Ryanair Holdings Plc said on Wednesday it will cut its Dublin-based fleet by 20 percent this winter, following through on a threat it made to stop its Irish pilots striking. More than 100 pilots and 200 cabin crew could be affected by the move.

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd and Fairfax Media Ltd have agreed to merge in a A$2.16 billion ($1.61 billion) deal to create one of Australia’s largest media companies, which will combine television, newspaper and a range of digital and other media assets. ($1 = 1.3408 Australian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)