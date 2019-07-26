PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 26

July 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Britain’s O2 mobile phone network, owned by Spain’s Telefonica SA, said on Thursday it would launch next-generation 5G services in October.

Silchester International, which owns 11.83 percent of Cobham, said it was urging management to “seek and respond to other parties who might offer better value to the stakeholders of Cobham”.

Metals tycoon Anil Agarwal sells his Anglo American Plc stake, putting an end to speculation that he would launch a bid for one of the most revered names in the mining industry. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)