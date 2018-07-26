PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 27

July 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BP to buy BHP’s U.S. shale assets for $10.5 bln

Synchrony dives on loss of Walmart card deal

Virtual-world start-up Improbable valued at more than $2 bln

Overview

BP Plc announced on Thursday a significant boost to its U.S. onshore oil and gas business after agreeing to pay $10.5 billion for BHP’s shale assets in the southern United States.

Walmart Inc is ending its near 20-year relationship with U.S. credit card partner Synchrony Financial, wiping $2.6 billion off the market value of the financial services company.

UK software developer Improbable, has struck an alliance with Chinese internet group NetEase that includes an investment said to value the London-based company at more than $2 billion. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)