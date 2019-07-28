PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 29

July 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- EU taken 'fewer steps' than UK to offset no-deal Brexit on.ft.com/310Bcf4

- PSA threatens to pull plug on Vauxhall plant at Ellesmere Port on.ft.com/2OqoCEB

- Deutsche Bank probes access of fired workers to lender's systems on.ft.com/32WVrMz

Overview

- The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) on Sunday said the European Union (EU) is just as poorly prepared for a no-deal Brexit as the UK, undermining claims the bloc is ready for disruption.

- French carmaker PSA Group will pull all production from Ellesmere Port in Britain, if Brexit makes the factory unprofitable, its chief executive officer Carlos Tavares said.

- Deutsche Bank AG has launched a probe into whether confidential client data was compromised after it failed to deactivate the accounts of dozens of fired staff when it closed its global equities business earlier this month. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)