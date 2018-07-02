PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 3

July 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Martin Sorrell is in talks to acquire MediaMonks, a Netherlands-based digital production company. Sorrell recently resigned from advertising company WPP Plc.

UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has conducted private meetings with executives from the country’s seven largest accounting firms. The conversations have centred on the effectiveness of new measures which were introduced in 2015 to loosen the hold of the ‘big four’ over the audit market and to deal with conflicts of interest.

Britain’s Micro Focus International Plc has agreed to sell one of its highest-growth divisions, Suse, to the Swedish firm EQT Partners for $2.5 billion in cash. Suse is used to maintain open-source operating system software for businesses. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang)