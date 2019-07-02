PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 3

July 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Lagarde tapped to head ECB as EU reaches deal on top jobs

on.ft.com/2KW2pvF

Huawei founder plays down effect of promised Trump reprieve

on.ft.com/2KRFQYV

Zurich Insurance’s head of Europe Amanda Blanc resigns

on.ft.com/2KTVRO0

Overview

European leaders agreed on a deal to fill the European Union’s most important jobs, backing IMF’s Christine Lagarde to lead the European Central Bank and German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen to be president of the European Commission.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to relax a ban on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s equipment will not have “much impact” on its business as it adjusts to a new era of American hostility, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei said.

Zurich Insurance Group AG said the head of its European business Amanda Blanc had handed in her resignation, after just eight months in the job. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)