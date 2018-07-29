PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 30

July 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BMW raises prices as trade war hits consumers

Deutsche Bank shifts half clearing from London to Frankfurt

Barclays FX trader seeks to dismiss US charges over HP deal

BMW said it would raise prices on U.S.-built vehicles exported to China as global trade war starts to hit consumers. The German carmaker is responding to higher tariffs imposed by Beijing in retaliation against U.S. President Donald Trump’s duties on imported Chinese goods.

Deutsche Bank has shifted almost half its euro clearing activities to Frankfurt from London, giving a boost to Deutsche Boerse’s ambition to steal business from LCH after Britain leaves the EU next March.

The U.S. head of foreign exchange trading at Barclays Plc has asked a judge to dismiss criminal charges against him for allegedly defrauding Hewlett-Packard by front-running a 6 billion pound ($7.87 billion) currency deal linked to its takeover of British software maker Autonomy. ($1 = 0.7628 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)