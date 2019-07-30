PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 30

July 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Overview Grant Thornton, the auditor of Sports Direct International Plc , has told UK regulators it intends to quit from its role following concerns over the disclosure of a 674 million euro ($750.97 million) tax bill from Belgian authorities. Digital finance firm Revolut is poised to appoint Metro Bank Plc Finance Director David MacLean as its new chief financial officer. MacLean will join Revolut later in the year, pending regulatory approval.

Neil Woodford’s relationship with his namesake listed investment fund Woodford Patient Capital Trust Plc has blown apart after he dumped a 1 million pound ($1.22 million) shareholding but failed to notify the company of the share sale for three weeks. ($1 = 0.8975 euros) ($1 = 0.8185 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)