PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 31

- UK government announced that people from different households have been banned from meeting indoors across a large area of northern England, including Greater Manchester and Bradford, after a spike in coronavirus cases.

- British digital bank Monzo’s chief executive said the company was banking on new products to help it to profitability as it warned that the coronavirus pandemic had threatened its ability to continue operating.

- A consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has pulled out of a 300 million pound ($393.30 million)takeover of Newcastle United football club, ending a four-month battle to gain approval from the English Premier League to complete a deal that faced intense opposition.