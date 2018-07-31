PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 31

July 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Agarwal gets more time to complete Vedanta buyout
Spotify executive Troy Carter to leave in September
Vivendi plans to sell up to half of Universal Music Group
Overview
Indian metals tycoon Anil Agarwal has been given extra time to buy the 33.5 percent of Vedanta Resources Plc he does not already own. The company said late on Monday that its independent directors, with the consent of the UK Takeover Panel, had agreed to extend the offer deadline until August 6 to “enable ongoing financing discussions” to be concluded.
Spotify executive Troy Carter, who had been tasked with mending the relationship between the company and the music industry, is leaving the company.
Vivendi said after the market closed on Monday that it was looking to sell up to 50 percent of Universal Music Group “to one or more strategic partners”, and would soon start hiring banks to help identify them. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)