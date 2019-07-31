PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 31

July 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Iain Conn has agreed to end his reign as chief executive officer of Britain’s biggest energy supplier Centrica Plc , after making another hefty cut to the dividend and announcing the sale of its oil and gas production arm.

The UK’s Boris Johnson is preparing to spend billions more on health and social care, including a hospital building programme and a plan to ease the costs of care in old age as he seeks to lay out an expansive post-Brexit reform agenda.

The audit watchdog Financial Reporting Council levied almost three times more sanctions against UK accountants last year than in the previous year, as it tried to combat accusations that it has been too lenient. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)