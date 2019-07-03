PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 4

July 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Boeing pledges $100 mln for needs of families of 737 Max victims

Judge deals Qualcomm a blow in licensee negotiation efforts

George Osborne eyes chance of taking IMF vacancy

Overview

Boeing Co makes a pledge to commit $100 million to help address the needs of families and communities affected by the two deadly crashes of its 737 Max aircraft in which 346 people died.

A U.S. judge has denied Qualcomm Inc’s request to prevent its licensees from renegotiating their contracts while it appeals an antitrust ruling.

Former Conservative finance minister George Osborne would like to fill the vacancy as head of the IMF, telling friends that he is perhaps best placed to win support from Europe, the U.S. and China. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)