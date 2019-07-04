PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 5

July 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Britain seizes tanker suspected of carrying oil to Syria

India’s Ola gets London licence to take on Uber

Bookmaker William Hill puts 4,500 jobs at risk with shop closures

ArcelorMittal scores victory in quest for Essar Steel

Overview

Britain seized a supertanker suspected to be smuggling Iranian oil to Syria in a night-time raid, triggering a diplomatic row between Tehran and the United Kingdom.

London’s transport agency has given India’s Ola the green light to launch its ride-hailing service in the city, as competition for Uber Technologies Inc intensifies in one of the world’s largest taxi markets.

William Hill Plc plans to close 700 betting shops, putting 4,500 jobs at risk and dealing a further blow to UK high streets already reeling from the closure of retail stores and bank branches.

ArcelorMittal SA scored a victory in its battle to build a presence in India after an appeals court rejected an attempt to scupper its proposed takeover of Essar Steel. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Leslie Adler)