PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 6

July 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK business leaders among invitees to dine with President Trump on.ft.com/2KCvpc3

German minister warns EU about its rigid approach on Brexit on.ft.com/2KOWNCI

Glencore to repurchase up to $1 billion of its shares on.ft.com/2KSFlO4

Overview

About 150 UK business leaders have been invited to dine with Donald Trump during his first visit as U.S. President to Britain next week. The dinner will be hosted by UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday night at an undisclosed location.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has warned European Union that it risks putting lives at risk with a rigid approach to Brexit that would prevent reaching an “unlimited” security deal with UK.

Commodities trader and miner Glencore Plc has announced a plan to buy back shares worth $1 billion. The London-listed miner has taken this step following a sharp fall in its stock price after a subpoena from U.S. authorities. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang)