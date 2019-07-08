PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 8

July 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Deutsche Bank to exit equities trading in radical overhaul on.ft.com/2JzZoOi

Metro Bank execs press chairman Vernon Hill to outline leaving date on.ft.com/2JHkP0f

Boeing loses $5.9bn order for up to 50 of its 737 Max planes on.ft.com/2JyyFlv

NHS has 'only weeks' to resolve pensions-driven staffing crisis on.ft.com/2XuHS81

Overview

Deutsche Bank said on Sunday it would close its lossmaking equities trading business and shrink its bond and rates trading operations, while cutting 18,000 jobs and creating a 74 billion euros ($83.07 billion) ‘bad bank’, as the German lender ends its 20-year attempt to break into the top ranks of Wall Street.

Metro Bank’s senior executives have been pushing chairman Vernon Hill to outline a date for his stepping down amid fears about potential regulatory action.

Saudi Arabian budget airline flyadeal said on Sunday it had ordered 30 A320neo aircraft from Airbus, with options for a further 20 of the jets, cancelling its order for up to 50 of the U.S. aircraft maker Boeing’s 737 MAX jets.

NHS Providers, which represents English hospitals, said patients will face far longer queues if the government cannot find a solution within weeks to a pensions problem that has led to clinicians cutting overtime to avoid higher tax rates.