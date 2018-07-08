PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 9

July 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines:

BlackRock and Citi choose Paris for expansion

U.S. sports investors prepare bids for AC Milan

Carillion collapse shows 'fundamental flaws' in state outsourcing

Overview

BlackRock Inc and Citigroup Inc joined other Wall Street groups in expanding their Paris operations ahead of Brexit. This expansion in France is said to be due to French President Emmanuel Macron’s policies to win business from the City of London.

Rocco Commisso, an Italian-American cable television entrepreneur and owner of New York Cosmos soccer club, and the Ricketts family, which owns the Chicago Cubs baseball team, are expected to prepare bids to buy AC Milan which is on the verge of being taken over by U.S. fund Elliott Management.

The collapse of Carillion Plc has shown “fundamental flaws” in the UK government’s approach to contracting with companies for the provision of public services, members of parliament said in a report on Monday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by James Dalgleish)