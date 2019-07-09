PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 9

July 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Trump says U.S. will no longer deal with UK ambassador on.ft.com/2Jvi41K

Eon switches UK residential customers to 100% green electricity on.ft.com/2XBiOMD

New York financier Alex Navab dies at age 53 on.ft.com/2JzPjAY

Chemical group BASF profit warning over trade war fallout on.ft.com/2Xz2ts2

Overview

The United States will “no longer deal” with Britain’s ambassador to the U.S., President Donald Trump said on Monday after leaked memos critical of the Trump administration emerged.

Energy provider Eon said it will shift all of its UK residential customers to 100% renewable electricity from Tuesday.

Alex Navab, a former top dealmaker at KKR & Co Inc died on Sunday while on holiday with his family at the age of 53.

German chemicals giant BASF on Monday cut its full-year forecast and warned that its profits would nearly halve in the second quarter, blaming a slowdown in the global economy and industrial production driven by trade wars. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)