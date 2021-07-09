PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 9

July 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- BioNTech/Pfizer plan to trial Delta variant vaccine in August on.ft.com/3wuATIK

- Senators call on U.S. securities regulator to investigate Didi IPO on.ft.com/3hrCvPc

- Stellantis to invest more than 30 billion euros in electric vehicles on.ft.com/3hN5jRu

- Santander to block payments by UK banking customers to Binance on.ft.com/3qVdBdY

Overview

- Pfizer and BioNTech are preparing to commence clinical trials of a version of their COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Delta variant next month.

- Two U.S. Senators have called on the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether Chinese ride-sharing company Didi Chuxing misled American investors ahead of its initial public offering last week.

- Stellantis, the world’s No. 4 automaker, will spend more than 30 billion euros ($35.52 billion) through 2025 developing electric cars.

- Santander blocked retail customers from sending money to Binance, following the Financial Conduct Authority’s warning about the international crypto exchange.

($1 = 0.8446 euros)