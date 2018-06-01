PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 1

June 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

HSBC approaches RBS' Ewen Stevenson for CFO role on.ft.com/2IZNjVb

Deutsche Bank U.S. business put on federal problem bank list on.ft.com/2spbzWz

Samsonite chief executive resigns on.ft.com/2smfROy

Overview

HSBC Holdings Plc has approached outgoing Royal Bank of Scotland Chief Finance Officer Ewen Stevenson to replace HSBC Finance Director Iain Mackay.

The United States Federal Reserve last year designated Deutsche Bank AG’s U.S. operations to be in “troubled condition”, according to a person briefed on the decision.

Samsonite International SA said on Friday it has replaced Chief Executive Ramesh Dungarmal Tainwala with Chief Financial Officer Kyle Francis Gendreau. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)