PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 1

June 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Rishi Sunak set for July stimulus package to stave off recession on.ft.com/2TUldy0

Half of parents in England intend to keep children out of school on.ft.com/3drKxn6

UK business leaders call for green coronavirus recovery plan on.ft.com/3cn30zw

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is looking at pumping money into training schemes and infrastructure projects, as well as providing help for technology companies as part of an economic stimulus package expected to be unveiled in July, according to government insiders.

Close to 50% of parents intend to keep their children at home when primary schools in England open to more pupils on Monday, according to a survey of school leaders by the National Foundation for Educational Research.

Britain’s economic response to the coronavirus crisis should be aligned with its net zero climate target, business leaders including the head of Lloyds Banking Group and the UK country boss of BP have said in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)