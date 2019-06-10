PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 10

June 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

City watchdog head says fund rules may need to change on.ft.com/2R37YbN

EU to warn business not to expect help over a no-deal Brexit on.ft.com/2X5nYzH

Renault tells Nissan it will block governance overhaul on.ft.com/2R0ktoy

Overview

Andrew Bailey, the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, said on Sunday rules around investment funds may need to change after the meltdown of Neil Woodford’s fund that suspended investor withdrawals last week.

The European Union will warn business not to expect further help to protect the aftermath of a no-deal Brexit, urging companies to prepare for Britain to move out of the EU on Oct. 31.

Renault SA has told Nissan Motor Co that it will block Nissan’s plan to revamp its troubled corporate governance, which will further inflame a fraught relationship between the two companies.