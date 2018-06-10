PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 11

June 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Indian celebrity jeweller flees to UK claiming political asylum on.ft.com/2Jq4hw5

EDP sees merit in China Three Gorges bid but rejects offer price on.ft.com/2Jqj8Xn

Abraaj audit finds funds mingled corporate and investor cash on.ft.com/2JsKYm7

Overview

Nirav Modi, the billionaire jeweller at the heart of a more than $2 billion fraud case in India, has fled to the UK, where he is claiming political asylum.

EDP-Energias de Portugal sees merits in the plans of suitor China Three Gorges (CTG), it said on Saturday, signalling it may be open to an improved offer after rejecting a 9 billion euro ($10.6 billion) takeover proposal as too low.

A study by Deloitte of two funds at Abraaj found it dipped into investor funds due to cash shortages but there is no evidence of embezzlement at the private equity firm.