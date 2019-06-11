PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 11

June 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines Bank of England's Saunders says bank at risk of raising rates too slowly on.ft.com/2ZjsqrY Watchdog urged to reform 'best buy' lists after Woodford upheaval on.ft.com/2Zmas8f

Ocado ploughs 17 mln stg into indoor farms on.ft.com/2I7h9F6

Thomas Cook in talks with Fosun to sell tour operator business on.ft.com/2WB3KhB

Overview

The Bank of England’s policymaker Michael Saunders said on Monday that the central bank risks raising interest rates too slowly, pointing out a growing split on the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority is facing calls to reform the system of “best buy” investment funds promoted by brokers such as Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, which is in the spotlight after the suspension of Neil Woodford’s flagship fund.

Britain’s Ocado Group Plc is investing 17 million pounds ($21.56 million) in developing “vertical” farms, in a move that could eventually lead to customers picking their own produce. British travel group Thomas Cook is in talks with China’s Fosun Tourism to sell its tour operator business in a move that would lead to a break-up of the 178-year-old company. ($1 = 0.7883 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)