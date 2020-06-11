PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 11

June 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Just Eat Takeaway combines with Grubhub in $7.3 bln deal on.ft.com/2Ag12Et

CBI appoints business productivity chief as next director-general on.ft.com/3cVcaDM

Business groups seek UK quarantine relaxation on.ft.com/2AmEl1f

Overview

European food ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV on Wednesday announced a $7.3 billion deal to buy U.S. food delivery firm Grubhub Inc and create the world’s biggest food delivery company outside of China.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said on Wednesday it has appointed Tony Danker, a former Treasury adviser and current chief executive of productivity-focused group Be the Business, as its new director-general.

More than 20 British business groups have asked the government to relax its coronavirus quarantine rules and restrictions and start opening up the economy to trade partners.