June 12, 2018 / 12:04 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Elliott builds stake and demands shake-up at Sempra Energy on.ft.com/2HEyimr

JPMorgan Mexico boss served with arrest warrant on.ft.com/2LHYZJf

Qatar says it is taking UAE to International Court of Justice on.ft.com/2HFMCuJ

Overview

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp on Monday urged a board shake-up and strategic review of the businesses of U.S. utility Sempra Energy, sending its shares surging as much as 18 percent.

A judge in Mexico has issued an arrest warrant for the country head of U.S. investment bank JPMorgan for alleged fraud in a dispute related to a 2007 loan to a Mexican real estate developer.

The government of Qatar took the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations’ International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday, accusing it of human rights violations as a result of a boycott enacted last year.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
