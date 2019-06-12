PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 12

June 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Neil Woodford risks being kicked off listed namesake investment trust on.ft.com/2X2iK7v

Sports Direct launches legal challenge to Debenhams' restructuring on.ft.com/2ICLrP4

Mall owner Intu deals blow to hopes of rescuing Arcadia on.ft.com/2F6eda1

Andrea Leadsom insists Brexit will happen on October 31 on.ft.com/2WzFYh0

Overview

The board of Woodford Patient Capital Trust Plc held discussions with its broker, Winterflood Securities, about ending its contract with British money manager Neil Woodford.

British retailer Debenhams on Tuesday received a legal challenge to its financial restructuring plan, from Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct Plc along with two other creditors.

Intu Properties Plc is reluctant to agree to the rent cuts that Phillip Green-owned Arcadia has demanded and is set to oppose Arcadia’s rescue plan, according to people briefed on the property group’s position.

UK PM candidate Andrea Leadsom declared that she would take Britain out of the European Union on October 31 with or without a deal, claiming that the EU would agree to a “managed” no-deal Brexit. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler )