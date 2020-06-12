PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 12

June 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

British government abandons plan to introduce full border checks with EU on Jan. 1 on.ft.com/37k1mxW

Morrisons faces investor backlash over executive pay on.ft.com/2N2ToA5

UK's SFO closes Euribor probe after extradition requests refused on.ft.com/2AiJd7J

Overview

The United Kingdom has abandoned its plan to introduce full border checks with the European Union on Jan. 1 as British ministers face pressure from businesses to not increase the chaos already in place from the coronavirus outbreak.

British supermarket group Morrisons said it would engage with investors over its remuneration policy after it was opposed by more than one third of votes cast at its annual shareholders’ meeting.

Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has withdrawn European Arrest Warrants against three German traders and one Frenchman after closing an eight-year investigation into allegations that bankers manipulated global Euribor interest rates. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)