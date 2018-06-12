PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 13

June 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Judge clears way for AT&T bid for Time Warner on.ft.com/2sRi5Wg

Tesla to cut nine percent of jobs in major restructuring on.ft.com/2JyW9cX

Trump and Kim pledge new chapter for North Korea on.ft.com/2sTC7PO

Overview

AT&T Inc won court approval on Tuesday to buy Time Warner Inc for $85 billion, rebuffing an attempt by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to block the deal and likely setting off a wave of corporate mergers.

Electric car maker Tesla Inc is cutting several thousand jobs across the company as it seeks to reduce costs and become profitable without endangering the critical production ramp-up for its Model 3 sedan.

U.S. President Donald Trump made a concession to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday about halting military exercises, in a move that surprised allies, military officials and lawmakers from his own Republican Party.