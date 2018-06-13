FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 11:37 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Apple closes iPhone security flaw used by law enforcement on.ft.com/2sVaFBk

U.S., Canada and Mexico win joint bid to host 2026 World Cup on.ft.com/2sVw9y5

Trump says North Korea no longer a nuclear threat on.ft.com/2JyZMPX

Overview

Apple Inc said on Wednesday it will change its iPhone settings to undercut the most popular means for law enforcement to break into the devices.

The leaders of Mexico and Canada gleefully cheered winning the right to host the 2026 World Cup jointly with the United States on Wednesday, emphasizing unity at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump has frayed relations with the two neighbours during his 18 months in office.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that North Korea no longer poses a nuclear threat and his top diplomat offered a hopeful timeline for a “major disarmament,” despite scepticism from critics that Pyongyang will abandon its nuclear weapons following this week’s summit.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
