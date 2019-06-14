PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 14

June 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

IoD calls on business to speed up no-deal Brexit preparation on.ft.com/31vEzM6

PwC receives second fine in a year for audit work by same office on.ft.com/2RgoPIs

GSK links up with US university on genome research on.ft.com/2IelPt3

Overview

The Institute of Directors said on Friday that British businesses have made little progress in preparing for Brexit in spite of the increasing possibility of the UK leaving the European Union without a withdrawal agreement.

British accounting watchdog fined PwC on Thursday with its second multimillion pound fine in a year for audits of IT services company Redcentric Plc.

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc has struck a research deal with the University of California to deploy gene editing technology invented by professors and boost its prospects for developing new drugs. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)