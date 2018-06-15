PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 15

June 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

ECB to phase out bond-buying programme by year end on.ft.com/2HQeRHa

IMF puts itself at odds with Trump over US growth on.ft.com/2HPkghC

Petrobras ex-CEO Parente named to lead BRF on.ft.com/2LMgIiw

Overview

The European Central Bank will shut its hallmark bond purchase scheme by the close of the year, it said on Thursday, taking its biggest step yet towards dismantling crisis-era stimulus a decade after the start of the euro zone’s economic downturn.

The International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s new import tariffs threaten to undermine the global trading system, prompt retaliatory responses from other countries and damage the U.S. economy.

The board of Brazilian food processor BRF SA on Thursday elected chairman Pedro Parente to the additional post of chief executive, the company said in a securities filing.