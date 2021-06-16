PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 17

June 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Ryanair to sue UK government over border policy on.ft.com/3gG6qSo

OnlyFans explores share sale after lockdown boom in adult content on.ft.com/3cPj7Jv

U.S. sues to block Aon's $30bn takeover of Willis on.ft.com/3gt9Vg6

Biogen's Japanese partner calls for global action on Alzheimer's on.ft.com/3wxiJXX

Overview

Ryanair Holdings Plc and Manchester Airports Group will seek judicial review over transparency of the traffic light system for international travel.

Online platform OnlyFans is exploring a share sale to new investors after viewership increased during the lockdown

U.S. government moves against insurance broker Aon Plc’s $30 billion takeover of Willis Towers Watson Plc .

Head of Biogen Inc’s Japanese development partner Eisai Co Ltd says urgent need of framework for testing and treating a disease that is a “secret pandemic”.