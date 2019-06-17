PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 17

June 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Credit Suisse sues UK to claw back banker bonus tax payments on.ft.com/2WHFENf

Babcock twice rebuffs approaches from rival Serco on.ft.com/2WM01J8

London-Shanghai stock link hailed as 'groundbreaking' on.ft.com/2WHP77u

Overview

Zurich-based bank Credit Suisse Group AG is suing British tax authorities as it seeks to claw back about 239 million pounds ($301.04 million) it paid in taxes during the former Labour government’s push to tax bankers’ bonuses.

UK-based defence contractor Babcock International Group received two separate merger offers from rival outsourcer Serco Group Plc, both of which the board of Babcock unanimously rejected.

A long-awaited programme to link the London and Shanghai stock exchanges will go live on Monday, giving London-listed companies a chance to sell shares in China and allowing global investors to access shares in Chinese companies.