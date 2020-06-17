PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 17

June 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Top UK bank lobbyist resigns after derogatory comments emerge in Barclays trial on.ft.com/3e9nmOp

- Boris Johnson bows to pressure from Marcus Rashford over free meals on.ft.com/2BaWO0O

- Pensions triple lock at risk from Covid-19 fallout on.ft.com/2YFY2cD

- Morgan Stanley's former head of diversity alleges racial bias on.ft.com/2ALeaBo

Overview

- Stephen Jones, head of bank lobby group UK Finance, has resigned after derogatory comments made by him in 2008 about financier Amanda Staveley emerged in the first days of testimony, as part of the lawsuit Staveley has brought against Jones former employer Barclays.

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to release 120 million pounds ($150.76 million)to provide free meals for disadvantaged pupils in England during the summer holidays after bowing to pressure from footballer Marcus Rashford’s campaign.

- British finance minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to break the Conservative party’s “triple lock” state pension pledge, amid Treasury fears that the policy could soon become unaffordable because of the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

- Morgan Stanley and its chief executive James Gorman have been sued by the bank’s former head of diversity, Marilyn Booker, over claims of “race and gender discrimination, retaliation and unequal pay” in a lawsuit that comes as corporate America is grappling with the Black Lives Matter protests. ($1 = 0.7960 pounds)