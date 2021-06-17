PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 18

June 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

CureVac to press on with mRNA vaccine despite disappointing trials on.ft.com/3iPDppZ

Channel 4 lined up for privatisation as early as 2022 on.ft.com/3vKsSiR

Sunak refuses help for businesses hit by extended COVID-19 restrictions on.ft.com/2SyBCel

Ebay to sell South Korea unit for $3.1bn as local rivals target Coupang on.ft.com/3qhsx69

Overview

German drug maker CureVac NV’s CEO still believes that its coronavirus vaccine could still be used for some age groups or as a booster despite disappointing results from trials.

Public broadcaster Channel 4 will move towards privatisation as soon as next year by the UK government with ministers launching formal consultation within a few weeks.

Rishi Sunak refuses any further extension of support to businesses in England despite government orders to close for four more weeks due to rise in coronavirus cases.

Ebay Inc is set to sell its South Korea business to a local consortium for $3.1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as rivals seek to turn up the heat on SoftBank-backed Coupang Inc. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)