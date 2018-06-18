PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 18

June 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

20 billion-pound-a-year funding boost for NHS branded a 'missed opportunity' on.ft.com/2JYnOmZ

Rise of contactless payment means cash is no longer king on.ft.com/2JYWLIg

'No deal' Brexit would cost UK households £1,000 a year on.ft.com/2K1LHtM

Overview

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday that funding for the National Health Service (NHS) is to increase by 20 billion pounds ($26.5 billion) a year in real terms by 2023-24 but experts immediately attacked the settlement as a missed opportunity to put the NHS on a sustainable footing.

British consumers and businesses made more debit card transactions than cash payments for the first time in 2017 thanks to the growing popularity of contactless payments, according to data released by industry group UK Finance on Monday.

UK households could see a 1,000 pounds rise in annual cost under a “no deal” Brexit scenario, where all imported goods from the EU were subject to World Trade Organization tariffs, according to study by consultants Oliver Wyman. ($1 = 0.7535 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)