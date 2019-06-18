PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 18

June 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Hammond rejects U.S. calls for harder line on Beijing tinyurl.com/y2xnw5rg

Odebrecht files for bankruptcy protection after corruption probe tinyurl.com/y5qqohqd

Trump orders 1,000 troops to Middle East amid Iran tensions tinyurl.com/y3s2ugdd

Overview

British Finance Minister Philip Hammond described China as a “crucial bilateral partner” on Monday, defying pressure from the United States to take a tougher line with Beijing.

Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA, the biggest of the Brazilian engineering groups caught in a sweeping political corruption investigation that has rippled across Latin America, filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday.

Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Monday that there will be deployment of about 1,000 more troops to the Middle East with the Pentagon citing ‘hostile behaviour by Iranian forces’ as the cause of the step. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)