PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 2

June 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Russian criminal gang likely hacked meat supplier JBS, White House says on.ft.com/3uJPVJX

- EU seals pact on forcing multinationals to report profits and tax on.ft.com/3uJ8oq7

- Johnson & Johnson to pay $2.1 billion in talc cancer case after Supreme Court rejection on.ft.com/3uItV1W

- Facebook employees demand changes around Palestinian content on.ft.com/3fJ5bmd

Overview

- A criminal organisation that is probably based in Russia was the origin of a ransomware attack that has disrupted animal slaughtering at JBS, the White House said after it was informed by the world’s largest meat processor, as reduced operations threatened to curtail beef supplies and drive up prices.

- EU negotiators have agreed rules to force large multinational companies to disclose publicly where they book profits and pay tax in the bloc as part of Europe’s drive to clamp down on corporate tax avoidance.

- Johnson & Johnson must pay $2.1 billion in damages to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in the drugmaker’s baby powder, after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to review the case.

- Close to 200 Facebook employees have signed an open letter calling for the company’s leadership to address concerns that pro-Palestine voices on the social network are being suppressed by content moderation systems. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)