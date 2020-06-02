PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 2

June 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Elliott closes on victory in Bank of East Asia control battle on.ft.com/2MkWhf4

Boris Johnson warned that Brexit haggling must not drag into autumn on.ft.com/2XR551r

Investor plans 15 bln stg support for UK companies toiling with crisis loans on.ft.com/2XoGvWO

Overview

Elliott Management is nearing a win in a battle with Hong Kong’s Bank of East Asia, as the city’s last large family-owned lender begins talks on selling its banking operations.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to hold Brexit talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in June, with UK officials warning Johnson that an agreement was needed before autumn.

British Growth Fund has proposed a state-backed scheme to aid indebted companies emerging from the coronavirus outbreak as one of Britain’s largest investors in smaller companies plans a 15 billion pounds ($18.76 billion) fund.

($1 = 0.7996 pounds)