PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20

Headlines

Hammond fires election warning over Brexit impasse on.ft.com/2x4pCma

Washington ramps up pressure over Britain's 5G plans on.ft.com/2xey7LT

Investment chief quits Capital & Counties as demerger looms on.ft.com/2x4inLl

Overview

British finance minister Philip Hammond is set to tell City of London leaders on Thursday that Britain may need a general election or a second referendum to break Brexit deadlock and that he is making it his last mission to halt a no-deal Brexit.

Robert Strayer, a senior U.S. cyber security official spoke in the British parliament on Wednesday, warning the UK of risks posed by use of Chinese telecoms group Huawei in future 5G mobile networks.

Capital & Counties Properties Plc on Wednesday said Chief Investment Officer Gary Yardley will leave the company, as the property group prepares for a potential demerger of its Earls Court site.