PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 21

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, speaking at the annual Mansion House dinner, said the BoE intends to open its vaults to tech companies, allowing all payment providers to store funds overnight at the central bank.

Private equity firm TDR Capital is in talks to buy car auction group BCA Marketplace Plc in a deal that would value BCA, which owns WeBuyAnyCar.com website, at 1.9 billion pounds ($2.41 billion).

Monsoon Accessorize on Thursday called on landlords to cut rents at 135 of its 258 leased stores in return for a share of future profits, as the company seeks to lower costs.