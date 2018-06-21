PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 22

June 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Junior UK trade minister Greg Hands has resigned in opposition to the government’s plan to expand Heathrow airport, four days before the House of Commons is expected to vote for a new runway for the airport.

Airbus SE has threatened to pull out of the UK over increasing concerns of lack of progress in the Brexit process and negative consequences for the UK aerospace industry and Airbus in particular.

In a move to tap into growing consumer interest in craft beers, Heineken Holding NV invested in a minority stake in London’s Beavertown Brewery.

A note published by the British Poultry Council warns of carbon dioxide shortages threatening meat production. The gas is used to stun birds and pigs in the slaughter process and is also used to package fresh meat. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)